Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) COO Sells 4,833 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $731,281.23.

BYND stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

