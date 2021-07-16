Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -136.42 and a beta of 1.48. Belden has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $212,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

