Brokerages Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) PT at C$43.86

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

LIF stock opened at C$49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.