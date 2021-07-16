Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

