Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 86.61.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,438,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
