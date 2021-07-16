Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 86.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,438,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

