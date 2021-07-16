Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

