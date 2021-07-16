NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,767 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.16 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.71. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $227,522.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,752 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,917 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.