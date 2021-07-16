NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,206 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $119.04 and a 1-year high of $254.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.