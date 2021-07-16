XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 132.63 ($1.73) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of £272.09 million and a P/E ratio of 30.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.53%.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

