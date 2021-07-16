Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.85 million, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $25,883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.