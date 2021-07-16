$2.55 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $52,426.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,740 shares of company stock valued at $31,274,342 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $368.05 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.03. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

