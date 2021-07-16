Wedbush Comments on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Shares of PTON opened at $111.19 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 884,767 shares worth $97,997,060. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

