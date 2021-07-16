Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 28,412 CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHCU opened at $10.30 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

