Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,976 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

