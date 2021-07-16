Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $6.01 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $189.50 million and a P/E ratio of -21.89.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

