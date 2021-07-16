Woodline Partners LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of bluebird bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 755.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,517 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

BLUE stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

