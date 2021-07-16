Trias (TRY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.48 or 0.00827801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

