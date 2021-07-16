Spendcoin Market Cap Reaches $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.48 or 0.00827801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

