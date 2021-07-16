Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 23,368 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.