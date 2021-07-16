Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Corning by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares valued at $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.