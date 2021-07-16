Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 38,888 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

