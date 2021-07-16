Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,740,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 852,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 202,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB opened at $1.67 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB).

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.