Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $149.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

