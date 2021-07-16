Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $4,948,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.