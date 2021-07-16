Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Decreased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,449,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Unilever by 135.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.64 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

