Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $147,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $130,605,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $96,687,000.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. Citigroup cut their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

