Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

