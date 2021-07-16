142,622 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 3.25.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

