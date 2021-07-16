Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. 817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 271,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Specifically, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $278,813.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,966 shares of company stock worth $8,416,983. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

STTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The stock has a market cap of $936.58 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.