Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $499,000 Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

