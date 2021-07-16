Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $79.39 Million Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.52% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $79,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

