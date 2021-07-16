Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 32,188 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,995,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,188 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.59% of Hostess Brands worth $85,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.