Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 65,864 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.30% of Fulton Financial worth $91,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $3,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.93 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

