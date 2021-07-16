Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang Sells 30,407 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $38.81 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $660,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.