Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang Sells 30,407 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $38.81 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98.
Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $660,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
See Also: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.