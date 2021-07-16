Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $1,413,686.50 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

