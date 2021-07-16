Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Charles A. Anderson Sells 20,000 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Charles A. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $1,649,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TBK. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

