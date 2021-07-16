Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Charles A. Anderson Sells 20,000 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Charles A. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $1,649,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.