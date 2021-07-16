Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON EML opened at GBX 5.22 ($0.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £43.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.58. Emmerson has a 52 week low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

In other news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 775,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,750 ($50,627.12).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

