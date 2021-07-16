Financial Architects Inc Purchases 96 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.84.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $542.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.47. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.