5,435 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCO opened at $77.57 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

