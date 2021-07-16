Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 1,580 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 953.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $185.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

