Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 4,620 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BigCommerce by 479.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BigCommerce by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,916 shares of company stock worth $31,518,917. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

