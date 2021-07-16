Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 62,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 79,688 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $43.50 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66.

