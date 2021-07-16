Financial Architects Inc Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $314.62 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.78 and a fifty-two week high of $321.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

