Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,008,322 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,008,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $101,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,713,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

In related news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,842 shares of company stock worth $4,960,892 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.