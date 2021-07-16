Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Infosys Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infosys in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

Infosys stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84. Infosys has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

