Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.17.

NARI stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,904,804.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $18,520,768. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,096.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,952 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

