Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Polymetal International plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Polymetal International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $22.80 on Friday. Polymetal International has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

