AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $164.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

