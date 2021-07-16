Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $189.25

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.25, but opened at $195.00. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $192.32, with a volume of 9,304 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

