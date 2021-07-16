Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Major Shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.